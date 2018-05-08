Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Led by new frontman Cardinal Copia, the Swedish outfit opened an 11-song set with a double-shot of "Ashes" into "Rats", the lead single from their fourth studio record.

Mixed in with fan favorites like "Cirice", "From The Pinnacle To The Pit" and 2017's "Square Hammer" was the live debuts of "Faith" and "Dance Macabre" at the club date, which was announced just 24 hours earlier with a ticket price of $6.66.

The month-long opening leg of The Rats On The Road Tour hits cities across the US before it wraps up in St. Paul, MN on June 1 - the same day Ghost releases "Prequelle." Watch video of all of the new songs performances here.