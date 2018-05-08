News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show
05-08-2018
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost debuted a series of songs from the forthcoming album, "Prequelle", during the launch of their 2018 tour at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on May 4, and video from the show is streaming online.

Led by new frontman Cardinal Copia, the Swedish outfit opened an 11-song set with a double-shot of "Ashes" into "Rats", the lead single from their fourth studio record.

Mixed in with fan favorites like "Cirice", "From The Pinnacle To The Pit" and 2017's "Square Hammer" was the live debuts of "Faith" and "Dance Macabre" at the club date, which was announced just 24 hours earlier with a ticket price of $6.66.

The month-long opening leg of The Rats On The Road Tour hits cities across the US before it wraps up in St. Paul, MN on June 1 - the same day Ghost releases "Prequelle." Watch video of all of the new songs performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go

Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album Details

Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Vicious Rumors Announce North American Tour

Gioeli - Castronovo Release New Video and Announce Debut Album

Manic Street Preachers Release 'Hold Me Like A Heaven' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Singled Out: FYKE's Awake

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.