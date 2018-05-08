Gioeli - Castronovo Release New Video and Announce Debut Album

Stream the video here. We were sent the following details: Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo first played together on the debut Hardline album, "Double Eclipse", which was released in 1992. 25 years later, the two were reunited in Italy to commence work on the debut Gioeli-Castronovo album, "Set The World On Fire".

"It was so great to work with Johnny again, I've always loved his voice and it was a pleasure to be a part of this collaboration! It was like we'd never left each other," says Castronovo.

"It was like the first day he tried to hold my hand and kiss me in 1992. Ha Ha!!! KIDDING! Seriously, I never left Deen. Deen never left me, so reuniting was easy. Counting our blessings were plentiful. Singing together was magical," says Gioeli about working with Castronovo again.

Both men have continued on their musical paths since they last saw one another, with Gioeli continuing to lead Hardline, while Castronovo spent time with Ozzy Osbourne and had an extended tour of duty with the legendary Journey. Castronovo is currently active with The Dead Daisies and Revolution Saints in addition to Gioeli-Castronovo.

Trackkisting:

1. Set The World On Fire

2. Through

3. Who I Am

4. Fall Like An Angel

5. It's All About You

6. Need You Now

7. Ride Of Your Life

8. Mother

9. Walk With Me

10. Run For Your Life

11. Remember Me

12. Let Me Out