Manic Street Preachers Release 'Hold Me Like A Heaven' Video
05-08-2018
Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers have released a brand new music video for their track "Hold Me Like A Heaven." The song comes from the group's latest album "Resistance Is Futile."

Bassist Nicky Wire had this to say about the song, "This track sprung from reading Lines On A Young Lady's Photograph Album by Phillip Larkin, and his poem Aubade as well.

"It was the last lyric written for the record and I knew it had to be special. It's got one of my favourite ever lines, which is, 'what is the future of the future when memory fades and gets boarded up.'

"We've long been obsessed with writing something like Ashes To Ashes. I think this is the closest we'll ever get." Watch the video here.

