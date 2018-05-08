|
Midnattsol Release 'The Aftermath' Video
.
Midnattsol have released a lyric video for the title track of their forthcoming album "The Aftermath," which is scheduled to be released on May 25th. We were sent these details: Midnattsol now featuring Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise. Both sisters have been a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones. The band comments on the track: "As a huge thank you for waiting for us all these years, here is another song for you before the release of our new album! It contains a message that we want to reach out with; What do you think it is?" Watch the vidoe here.
We were sent these details: Midnattsol now featuring Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise. Both sisters have been a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones.
The band comments on the track: "As a huge thank you for waiting for us all these years, here is another song for you before the release of our new album! It contains a message that we want to reach out with; What do you think it is?" Watch the vidoe here.