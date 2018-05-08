Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour

The 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live! trek will be kicking off on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on October 28th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles).

Collins will be backed on the shows by his longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16 year old son Nicolas on drums.

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour Dates:

Oct. 05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Oct. 07 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Oct. 08 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 09 Boston, MA TD Garden

Oct. 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Oct. 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Oct. 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Oct. 16 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Oct. 18 Cleveland, OH Quicken loans Arena

Oct 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct. 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Oct. 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct. 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 28 Los Angeles, CA The Forum