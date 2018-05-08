News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour
05-08-2018
Phil Collins

Former Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins has announced that he will be returning to North America this fall to launch a short tour of the U.S. and Canada.

The 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live! trek will be kicking off on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on October 28th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles).

Collins will be backed on the shows by his longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16 year old son Nicolas on drums.

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour Dates:
Oct. 05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Oct. 07 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Oct. 08 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 09 Boston, MA TD Garden
Oct. 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Oct. 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Oct. 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Oct. 16 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Oct. 18 Cleveland, OH Quicken loans Arena
Oct 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Oct. 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Oct. 22 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct. 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 28 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

