Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video
05-08-2018
Rogue Jaye

Rogue + Jaye (Courtney Jaye and Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue) have released the music video for their single "Open Your Mind." The song comes from their debut album "Pent Up."

Jaye had this to say that the track is "a song about opening up to intimacy and vulnerability without fear, as well as exploring the unknown in ourselves and through another."

She also decribed how the partnership came about, "My decision to move back to Los Angeles after living in Nashville for nine years was because I needed a change.

"I think both places will always feel like a home to me and will forever occupy equal space in my heart and equal influence over my music and sound. I've never been a traditional Pop, Americana, or Country artist, and living out west right now represents for me the freedom to be untethered to one particular musical sound, scene, or genre. And I feel this project is an extension of that."

The new clip was directed by Ben Bennett and was filmed by Stefan Colson and edited by Ethan Jacob. Watch it here.

