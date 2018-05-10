|
Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'
Bastille have released their brand new song "Quarter Past Midnight." The track is the lead single from their forthcoming album. We were sent the following details about the new cut. "We keep on running, running through a red light, like we're trying to burn the night away," sings frontman Dan Smith on the song's vivid, cinematic chorus. He explains, "'Quarter Past Midnight' is about trying to capture that moment of a night out. Some people are gonna go home; for some this is just the beginning. It became about being in someone's car, driving through the city. I wanted to try and capture that sense of excitement, and that rush."
