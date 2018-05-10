News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'
05-10-2018
Bastille

Bastille have released their brand new song "Quarter Past Midnight." The track is the lead single from their forthcoming album. We were sent the following details about the new cut.

"We keep on running, running through a red light, like we're trying to burn the night away," sings frontman Dan Smith on the song's vivid, cinematic chorus. He explains, "'Quarter Past Midnight' is about trying to capture that moment of a night out. Some people are gonna go home; for some this is just the beginning. It became about being in someone's car, driving through the city. I wanted to try and capture that sense of excitement, and that rush."

Recorded and self-produced in the band's newly built studio - "an old porn studio that we turned into a place that could be ours" - which also houses Smith's record label Best Laid Plans (Rag N'Bone Man, Rationale), the song's nocturnal setting evokes the infinite possibilities that darkness brings.

"It's way easier to escape in the night time," says Smith. "Places that aren't normally open are open to the world, and the places that you associate with reality and work are all shut down. There's a parallel universe that exists, and this other set of people who are out and about."

