Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Hutchinson went missing after posting some disturbing messages on Twitter earlier this week. The band tweeted on Wednesday, "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101)."

Hutchison posted the following tweets on Tuesday (May 8th) beginning with "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones." That was followed a short time later with "I'm away now. Thanks."

Police Scotland Inspector Graeme Dignan told the BBC: "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright."