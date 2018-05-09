News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour
05-09-2018
.
J. Cole

(Live Nation) J. Cole has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for a 34-date U.S. tour in support of new album KOD, and the trek will feature special guest Young Thug.

The tour is set to kick off in Miami, FL on August 9 and make stops across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping in Boston, MA on October 10.

Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. through Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. In addition, there will be a Spotify pre-sale beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through 10 p.m. that day.

J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:
Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena
Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre
Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing

Live Nation submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

J. Cole MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

J. Cole T-shirts and Posters

More J. Cole News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

J. Cole Takes Break From Tour To Visit San Quentin Inmates

J. Cole To Headline Made in America Festival

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Cover Song

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

- more

Page Too News Stories
Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour

J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Singled Out: FYKE's Awake

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.