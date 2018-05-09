Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

The tour will be the first to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha playing together in almost twenty years and now fans in three Canadian cities will also be able to witness it.

The new dates include a stop in London, Ontario on August 9th, Calgary, Alberta on September 8, and Edmonton, Alberta on September 9. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public starting next Monday, May 14th at 10:00am local time.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates

07/12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

07/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

07/17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

07/18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

07/20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

07/21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

07/22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07/27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

07/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

08/01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

08/05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08/07 - Montreal, QuÃ©bec - Centre Bell

08/08 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre*

08/09 - London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens - On Sale May 14

08/11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

08/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT

08/14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

08/16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

08/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

08/21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

08/25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

08/27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

08/28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - SOLD OUT

08/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

09/01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

09/02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

09/04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

09/07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center

09/08 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome - On Sale May 14*

09/09 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place - On Sale May 14*



*Without Metric