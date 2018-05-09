|
Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour
.
The Smashing Pumpkins have expanded their upcoming North American Shiny And Oh So Bright Reunion tour and revealed that the trek will feature support from the band Metric. The tour will be the first to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha playing together in almost twenty years and now fans in three Canadian cities will also be able to witness it. The new dates include a stop in London, Ontario on August 9th, Calgary, Alberta on September 8, and Edmonton, Alberta on September 9. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public starting next Monday, May 14th at 10:00am local time. Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates