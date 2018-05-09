News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour
05-09-2018
Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins have expanded their upcoming North American Shiny And Oh So Bright Reunion tour and revealed that the trek will feature support from the band Metric.

The tour will be the first to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha playing together in almost twenty years and now fans in three Canadian cities will also be able to witness it.

The new dates include a stop in London, Ontario on August 9th, Calgary, Alberta on September 8, and Edmonton, Alberta on September 9. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public starting next Monday, May 14th at 10:00am local time.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
07/12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
07/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
07/17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
07/18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
07/20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
07/21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*
07/22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07/27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
07/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
07/29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
08/01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
08/05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
08/07 - Montreal, QuÃ©bec - Centre Bell
08/08 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre*
08/09 - London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens - On Sale May 14
08/11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
08/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT
08/14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
08/16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
08/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
08/20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
08/21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena
08/25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
08/27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
08/28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - SOLD OUT
08/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
09/01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
09/02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
09/04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
09/07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center
09/08 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome - On Sale May 14*
09/09 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place - On Sale May 14*


*Without Metric

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

