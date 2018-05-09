|
Walk The Moon Star Making Television Debut In CBS's Elemental
Walk The Moon star Kevin Ray will be making his television debut in the critically acclaimed CBS series, Elementary, during an episode that will air Monday, May 14th. (check local listings). The network sent over these details about his appearance: "In the episode, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) enter the world of rare antiquities when they investigate a case in which victim was killed during a Revolutionary War reenactment. Kevin Ray plays a member of the Revolutionary reenactors who discovers the victim."
