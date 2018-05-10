News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe
05-10-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Michael Monroe joined Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett for a performance of his 1989 single, "Dead, Jail Or Rock 'N' Roll", at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 9, and the band are streaming professional video from the event.

The tune, which appeared on the Hanoi Rocks' singer's second solo record, "Not Fakin' It", made headlines when it was originally issued with an accompanying video that featured Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose and secured rotation on MTV back in the day.

A legend in his native country, the Finnish rocker's latest release is 2015's "Blackout States." The May 9 stop in Helsinki is the first of two dates in the city, as Metallica prepare to wrap up their current arena tour of Europe with another show at the same venue on May 11.

Metallica will enjoy a break from their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" this summer before launching a North American arena run this fall. Watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Cover Song

Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

Metallica Release Live Video For Killing Joke Classic

Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years- Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'- Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

Dave Matthews Band Stream New Song 'Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)'

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

Red Devil Vortex Stream New Song 'The Devil's Place'

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

Frank Zappa's 'Burnt Weeny Sandwich' Set For Special Reissue

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.