Neil Young Announce Solo Acoustic Theatre Dates
05-10-2018
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young will play a series of six US solo acoustic theatre dates this summer. The singer will open the five-city run in St. Louis, MO on June 28, followed by two shows in Chicago, IL and one in Detroit, MI before wrapping things up with two nights in Boston, MA.

Young commented on his upcoming appearances via his website, writing: "St. Louis - Appearing at the incredible Fox [Theatre] again! I can't believe my luck, that I am going back into that dressing room with all the signatures on the walls and onto that beautiful stage with all the green folks from St. Louis in the audience…It's a soulful and beautiful city…

"Chicago - (2 shows) At the Chicago Auditorium Theatre, the same theater where we played one of our first CSNY gigs, just before Woodstock; where I played 'Tonight's The Night' in 1973. I have played Chicago many times since then, had big times in so many halls and stadiums, and this one will be like coming home…

"Detroit - At the beautiful [Fox Theatre], lovingly restored by my friend, Dick Kughn and his friends who love Detroit so much. The Motor City, where I first recorded with the Mynah Birds on Motown in 1965, where I appeared in a Hootenanny at the Chessmate Club on Livernois and wrote songs in the White Castle across the street; where I played the Masonic Hall with CSNY's first tour…

"Boston - (2 shows) One of my first solo shows was in the Wang Theatre, then called the Music Hall. It's a real beauty folks - a chapel of soul and music. The audiences in Boston are unlike any other. Every city has its own feel. My Dad came and watched me play there once. Memories are everywhere in Boston…" See the dates and ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Neil Young Announce Solo Acoustic Theatre Dates

