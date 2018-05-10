The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

The band write, "Due to personal and artistic differences, Justin is no longer the guitar player for The Used. As a band we strive for an honest transparent connection with our fans. Despite the sensationalism and immoral reporting of media publications that we had nothing to do with, we as a band had to take the proper legal precautions.

"The safety of our fans, crew and fellow band members is our biggest priority. Even and especially in the toughest times, the threat of suicide should never be taken lightly.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of everyone involved during this process. If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255."