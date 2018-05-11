Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Lamb Of God original formed under the name of Burn The Priest and released a self-titled debut album in 1999. The band is celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary by releasing this new covers album.

Frontman Randy Blythe had this to say about the Bad Brains' cover, "It's been a super-big honor to recently sing with one of my favorite bands of all time. Playing with the Bad Brains was an unearthly experience - trying to replace the fastest-singing human ever on songs like Banned in DC and Pay to Cum.

"When it came time to choose our cover of I Against I', I was trying not to sound like H.R., as he's so unique, but yet also throwing in enough of his style to show respect to his unique voice, through my interpretation. To cover the Bad Brains can't be a straight-forward cover, we had to nail it, and we did." Stream the song here.