Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The album will feature guest appearances from Ali Campbell (UB40), Alborosie, G. Love, Chali 2na (Jurassic 5), Don Carlos, Yellowman, Sly Dunbar (Sly and Robbie) and more.

Everyday Life, Everyday People was recorded at various studios across the world in San Diego, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Kingston, Jamaica, Long Beach, CA, New York, NY, and Miami, FL. It was produced by Slightly Stoopid, James M. Wisner, George Spits (LlamaBeats), Michael "Miguel" Happoldt, Jerry Wonda, Colin "Bulby" York. Stream the new song here.