Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video (Week in Review)

Amorphis

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video was a top story on Saturday: Amorphis have release a new music video for their new song "Amongst Stars" ,which features a guest appearance from VUUR's Anneke van Giersbergen.

The track comes from the group's brand new album "Queen Of Time", which hit stores late last week. Guitarist Esa Holopainen had this to say, "Amongst Stars turned out as one of the most solid songs on the album. The song itself was not the easiest one to work with.

"We tried a lot of different variations during the pre-production and finally Jens Bogren's co-producer friend Per Aldeheim came up with these great vocal lines and idea for a duet.

"We have been privileged to work with Anneke before so it was pretty clear to ask her to help us out with the song. As everyone knows her voice is more than stunning and she is surrounded by incredibly positive aura.

"As a result we have a really beautiful and catchy duet where both singers do unbelievable work. We are extremely happy that Anneke was available during the time of our recordings and it was great to get her to the video as well. Lucky us."

Anneke van Giersbergen added, "I knew it would be good but when they sent it to me to start working on it, I was totally blown away!

"It's such a powerful and melodic song, I am proud to be part of it. The video is equally epic. The guys of Amorphis look and sound fantastic and I am truly happy to ride with them on this journey towards their new album." Watch the video - here.

