Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall (Week in Review)

Billy Idol

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Billy Idol has expanded his 2018 US tour with the addition of a series of dates this fall. With three remaining shows left on a spring run, Idol has revealed the first batch of concert appearances in September and October will begin in Portland, OR on September 12.

The series mix headline events with festival appearances at Kaaboo in Del Mar, CA and the Foo Fighters' own Cal Jam 18, with more shows to be announced.

The fall US shows will follow an extensive summer trek across Europe that will begin at Austria's Nova Rock Festival on June 16. Last fall, the singer released newly-remastered vinyl editions of the solo debut, 1983's "Rebel Yell", and the 2008 collection, "Idolize Yourself: The Very Best of Billy Idol", as part of a reissues campaign. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

