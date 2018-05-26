Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

The series mix headline events with festival appearances at Kaaboo in Del Mar, CA and the Foo Fighters' own Cal Jam 18, with more shows to be announced.

The fall US shows will follow an extensive summer trek across Europe that will begin at Austria's Nova Rock Festival on June 16. Last fall, the singer released newly-remastered vinyl editions of the solo debut, 1983's "Rebel Yell", and the 2008 collection, "Idolize Yourself: The Very Best of Billy Idol", as part of a reissues campaign. See the dates - here.