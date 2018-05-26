Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

In addition to a busy touring schedule, Cheap Trick have been in the studio making progress on the project, which is expected later this year. "We've been in the studio a lot," guitarist Rick Nielsen tells Buzz magazine. "We have about 10 songs down now, so it is coming along. I will call you first when the new album is ready!"

Nielsen and Cheap Trick have just launched a late spring/early summer tour of North America with Poison. "I'm really excited," adds Nielsen. "It's a lot of shows coming up. We've known the guys in Poison for a really long time - longer than almost anyone has. It's always a lot of fun with them. They are great guys and it should be a great tour. And they are Cheap Trick fans, so of course, we've got to do something with them!" Check out the new song - here.