David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

The two Van Halen singers, Hagar and Roth, teamed up for the Song For Song: The Heavyweight Champs Of Rock'N'Roll Tour back in 2002 with each switching headline spots and Anthony was asked about it during the interview.

He said, "It started out going well and then it didn't go too well. I remember the first show I played, Sammy said, 'Yeah, I think Dave is going to come out and join us,' and Dave never came out of his dressing room and he became a recluse and I never really saw him." - here.