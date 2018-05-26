News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star (Week in Review)

Van Halen

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star was a top story on Saturday: Former Van Halen star Michael Anthony recently sat down for an interview with The Press-Enterprise and looked back at the joint David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar Tour, saying the original VH frontman was a recluse on the trek.

The two Van Halen singers, Hagar and Roth, teamed up for the Song For Song: The Heavyweight Champs Of Rock'N'Roll Tour back in 2002 with each switching headline spots and Anthony was asked about it during the interview.

He said, "It started out going well and then it didn't go too well. I remember the first show I played, Sammy said, 'Yeah, I think Dave is going to come out and join us,' and Dave never came out of his dressing room and he became a recluse and I never really saw him." - here.

Van Halen Music and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

