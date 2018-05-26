Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart

"Greatest Hits" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its original release and has sold more than 5 million copies in the US alone. The music industry magazine speculates that the 2018 chart return may have been initiated by the May 4 news of the band's upcoming reissue of its 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

Due June 29, fans will be able to choose from multiple expanded versions of the package, which features assorted memorabilia and dozens of previously-unreleased songs. Read more - here.