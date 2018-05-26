|
Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' 2004 "Greatest Hits" package has returned to the US album charts. According to Billboard, the album re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 113 after scoring a 105 percent gain from the previous week with sales of 6,000 copies. "Greatest Hits" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its original release and has sold more than 5 million copies in the US alone. The music industry magazine speculates that the 2018 chart return may have been initiated by the May 4 news of the band's upcoming reissue of its 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction." Due June 29, fans will be able to choose from multiple expanded versions of the package, which features assorted memorabilia and dozens of previously-unreleased songs. Read more - here.
