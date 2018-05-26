The band, lead by Genesis star Mike Rutherford, along with Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar will be launching the tour in Liverpool on February 23rd at the Philharmonic Hall.

The group revealed these details in the announcement, "Following on from their recent sold-out tour in the US, the Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour in 2019 will include tracks from their highly acclaimed latest album Let Me Fly.

"Also included will be their massive 80s hit single The Living Years, which became a no.1 hit in the US. The single then went on to become a global success." See the dates - here.