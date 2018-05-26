News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell was a top story on Saturday: Soundgarden's Matt Cameron posted a tribute to the band's late singer Chris Cornell to mark the first anniversary of the frontman's death on Friday (May 18th). He was 52.

Cameron wrote the following on Instagram, "Can't believe it's already been one year since I lost my musical soulmate and special friend Chris Cornell. Chris always led by example-his work ethic, his sense of humor, his love of animals, his love of the Cascades, his love of family. Bands are nearly impossible to get right, but Soundgarden felt incredibly fierce and so right for me on day one, mid February 1986.

"I auditioned for Soundgarden in Chris' living room, sat behind his rusty Tama kit and counted in Ocean Fronts, my all time favorite SG tune. The tune had kind of a long intro, it sounded great and then all of a sudden Chris starts singing the verse. I was instantly blown away by the impact of his voice and I felt myself settling into the band on my first try. It was all because of that mind blowing voice.

"When the song was over Chris turned to me with a big smile on his face and said 'you played it perfectly, we have a gig at the Central in one week, want to do it?' 'Yes, I want to do it,' I replied.

"I will forever praise him for the decades of encouragement he gave me and for the fierce friendship we forged. I love you buddy." - here.

Chris Cornell Music and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

Chris Cornell's Widow Helps Launch Online Addiction Resource Center

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Page Too:
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years

Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Bleeding Through Release Making Of Video For New Album

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

The dB's Peter Holsapple Releasing First New Solo Album in 21 Years

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

Singled Out: Heather Whitney's Moving On Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.