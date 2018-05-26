Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Cameron wrote the following on Instagram, "Can't believe it's already been one year since I lost my musical soulmate and special friend Chris Cornell. Chris always led by example-his work ethic, his sense of humor, his love of animals, his love of the Cascades, his love of family. Bands are nearly impossible to get right, but Soundgarden felt incredibly fierce and so right for me on day one, mid February 1986.

"I auditioned for Soundgarden in Chris' living room, sat behind his rusty Tama kit and counted in Ocean Fronts, my all time favorite SG tune. The tune had kind of a long intro, it sounded great and then all of a sudden Chris starts singing the verse. I was instantly blown away by the impact of his voice and I felt myself settling into the band on my first try. It was all because of that mind blowing voice.

"When the song was over Chris turned to me with a big smile on his face and said 'you played it perfectly, we have a gig at the Central in one week, want to do it?' 'Yes, I want to do it,' I replied.

"I will forever praise him for the decades of encouragement he gave me and for the fierce friendship we forged. I love you buddy."