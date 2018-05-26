The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

Ritzy Bryan had this to say: "We wanted to share this album track with the people who have supported us to give them a glimpse of what we've been working on, and this track is right at the heart of our new record.

"It's magical and lonely, like a night-time walk in the desert when you're trying to escape from yourself and the chaos you've created." He added, "We've definitely made a colourful, mystical collage with this record, partly because of our surroundings.

"Those multi-coloured sunsets and the primeval elements of nature in the south-west - it's emboldened our imaginations in the songwriting and the production." Watch the video - here.