Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'Letting You Go'

The new studio effort is scheduled to be released on June 29th and frontman Matt Tuck had the following to say about the new song, "Letting You Go was a very challenging song to write in so many ways. It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written musically and lyrically.

"I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what Letting You Go does." Listen to the new song - here.