Chelsea Grin Reveal 'Eternal Nightmare' Details

The new studio effort will be the group's first release featuring former Lorna Shore singer Tom Barber, who was recently revealed as the replacement for founding member Alex Koehler.

Late last month the band released a lengthy statement about their lineup change and the new album. They wrote, "There is a lot of news to be shared from the CG camp, much of it bittersweet. For some time now, our band has wandered through what felt like hell and back. Medical conditions, personal pressures, tour conflicts and more. It is not in our nature to let this get the best of us, so we always have and will carry on headstrong and determined.

"Alex Koehler has opted to part ways with the band following his recent time spent in rehab and the life changes he's made in newly found sobriety. We are all at a mutual understanding that the nomadic and trying nature of touring is much too volatile of an environment for a recovering alcoholic. He has made huge strides forward in shaping a new and positive lifestyle, and we will always do our part to support our friend and brother. We are still very close, of course, and it goes without saying that we wish him all the strength and willpower needed to continue his inspiring progress. We ask that all of you respectfully do the same for Alex." Read more and see the tracklisting - here.