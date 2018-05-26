News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys' (Week in Review)

Clutch

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Clutch have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Gimme The Keys". the song is the lead single from their forthcoming album "Book Of Bad Decisions."

The song's inspiration dates back to an incident on the Maryland band's first tour in 1991, when a show in a shed surrounded by cornfields in Lawrence, KS ultimately turned ugly over a missing microphone and accusations brought by drunk and gun-toting security people at the end of a long day.

Frontman Neil Fallon explains that he drew on some of the group's past experiences to provide lyrical inspiration for the follow-up to 2015's "Psychic Warfare."

"I've never been one for nostalgia," says Fallon. "I've always shied away from it. But after 27 years of this, I realize that there is a wealth of stories to look back upon as lyrical fodder. As the saying goes, 'You don't know where you're going until you know where you've been.' Not all the songs reference our collective experience as a band, but 'Book Of Bad Decisions' seemed like an apt name for these various chapters, whether factual, fictitious, or somewhere in-between."

Due September 7, the project was recorded at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN by producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather). Listen to the song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Clutch Music and more

Clutch T-shirts and Posters

