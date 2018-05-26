Dew-Scented Breaking Up After Farewell Show This Fall

The band shared the news with fans with the following statement, "All good things must come to an end... And it's now been 26 intense years of sacrifices for the thrash metal cause for us. Despite numerous setbacks, Dew-Scented never split up or even stopped for any significant amount of time. We were always blessed with great opportunities and a strong will to soldier onwards.

"All in all, we have had an amazing ride with this music we love and not only played countless great shows across the globe, but released ten albums and most importantly, we made tons of life-long friendships along the way because of the band. But it's time to realize that we won't be able to forge ahead much further because Dew-Scented just won't work without complete and constant dedication. And giving such a full-time commitment simply isn't possible anymore because of how life otherwise evolved throughout the years." Read more - here.