|
Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album (Week in Review)
.
Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album was a top story on Monday: Journey's Jonathan Cain will follow up his brand new autobiography with the release of a new solo music compilation entitled "The Songs You Leave Behind," which will be released on June 8th. Cain released his memoir "Don't Stop Believin': The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations" on May 1st and will now reveal the new digital album next month. The new collection will include 19 tracks in all, including two brand new songs and five previously never released tracks with the album acting as a companion to the book. Read more - here.
Cain released his memoir "Don't Stop Believin': The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations" on May 1st and will now reveal the new digital album next month.
The new collection will include 19 tracks in all, including two brand new songs and five previously never released tracks with the album acting as a companion to the book. Read more - here.