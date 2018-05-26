News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce (Week in Review)

Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce was a top story on Monday: Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack and the reality TV star's wife Lisa have filed for divorce after separating on May 4th. Both have issued a statement via social media explaining the split.

They wrote, "Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

"So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work," they continued.

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together," they added in the statement. "We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

"We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa." - here.

