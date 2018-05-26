News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Lifecurse's Buzzard Bait (Week in Review)

.
Lifecurse

Singled Out: Lifecurse's Buzzard Bait was a top story on Monday: Lifecurse recently released their new single 'Buzzard Bait" from their forthcoming album "The Wolf You Feed" produced by Jamie King. To celebrate we asked singer Will Moss to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Buzzard Bait is a song that we started demoing for our 3rd LP very early on in the writing process. It was a step back from anything else we had done previously as far as the songwriting and approach to the music was handled. Very in your face, aggressive, but short and to the point. A lot of our songs early on went the progressive route and would be in excess of 4-5 minutes at times, which isn't always a band thing, but not for every song.

So with this song, and album, we wanted to switch things up a bit. We recorded the song with Jamie King (BTBAM, For Today) at his studio in Winston-Salem. Something about that place is just magical. It is a relaxing atmosphere where the creativity just starts flowing as soon as you enter the studio. We actually wrote the lyrics in the studio and tracked them the same day. Sometimes you just don't know how something is going to sound until you get it recorded.

So after playing with a few different variations of the vocal patterns and melodies, adding some layered hardcore gang-style vocals, writing a ridiculously catchy chorus, and a lead that sent the beginning of the song sailing into another dimension, we were able to really come out of the gate swinging with this song.

The lyrics of the song itself on the surface are pretty bare bones, but if you get beneath that surface layer you'll find a lot more than you expected. The content itself sums up the themes of the album, the highs and lows of life, digging deep when life get tough, finding your voice in the world, and leaving your mark all before we all meet our inevitable end, hopefully with little to no regrets.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Lifecurse Music and more

Lifecurse T-shirts and Posters

More Lifecurse News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Lifecurse's Buzzard Bait

Lifecurse Release 'Buzzard Bait' Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Page Too:
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years

Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Bleeding Through Release Making Of Video For New Album

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

The dB's Peter Holsapple Releasing First New Solo Album in 21 Years

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

Singled Out: Heather Whitney's Moving On Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.