Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour

The band recorded the new effort with Drew Fulk (The Plot In You, I Prevail, Memphis May Fire) and will revealed the first track on June 1st with the album set to hit later this year under their just inked deal with Solid State Records.

Frontman Ryan Kirby had this to say, "This album is probably our most ambitious work that we have released. We introduce a lot of new things in our music that we haven't attempted yet, and we are really happy with how they blended with the Fit For A King sound of the past." Read more - here.