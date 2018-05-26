News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Reveal Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Reveal Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Guns N' Roses have revealed a previously unseen music video for their classic song "It's So Easy" which sat in their vaults incomplete for almost three decades but now sees the light of day.

The band originally filmed footage for the video at the Cathouse in Los Angeles but shelved the video before it was finished. As part of the upcoming Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded box set, the footage was resurrected and digital restored.

The new reissue of the band's blockbuster debut album "Appetitite For Destruction" is set to hit stores on June 29th and the "It's So Easy" video was premiered via Apple Music. Watch it along with other restored 1080p HD GNR video - here.

