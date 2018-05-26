News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance (Week in Review)

.
Steve Perry

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance was a top story on Tuesday: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry surprised a finalist on American Idol on Sunday night (May 20th) by making an appearance during the first part of the two-night season finale.

The legendary singer made the rare television appearance after one of the three finalist, pop-country singer Gabby Barrett, performed her take on the massive Journey hit "Don't Stop Believing".

Barrett was happily surprised when it was revealed that Perry was in the audience to watch her performance. She declared, "Steve Perry! Oh my gosh, I love you so much! What an honor!"

The one of the judges for the rebooted show, Katy Perry, declared, "I cannot believe that Steve Perry of Journey is watching you sing 'Don't Stop Believin'.' I feel like he should be the one to give the critique."

Perry then offered his opinion. He said, "She was amazing, that's my critique." Host Ryan Seacrest then asked him "What did you think? What did you feel? What did you see, Steve?"

He replied, "It was the most amazing version I've ever heard. I swear. It was beautiful, just beautiful. Thank you so much." and Barrett then told Perry, "It's an honor to sing it in front of you. It truly is." Watch her performance and Steve Perry's appearance - here.

Steve Perry Music and more

Steve Perry T-shirts and Posters

More Steve Perry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West 2017 In Review

Journey Star Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch 2017 In Review

Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West

Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry

Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success

Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch

Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Page Too:
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years

Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Bleeding Through Release Making Of Video For New Album

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

The dB's Peter Holsapple Releasing First New Solo Album in 21 Years

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

Singled Out: Heather Whitney's Moving On Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.