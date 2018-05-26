News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song (Week in Review)

Signals

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song was a top story on Tuesday: Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive offshoot Signals are streaming their very first single called "The New American Religion." The group is planning to released their debut album later this year.

The group features Michael "Jag" Jagmin of A Skylit Drive fame and Of Mice & Men's Jonathan Kintz who had previously worked together in the band Odd Project.

Jag had this to say about their very first song, "It's a statement that calls attention to the atrocious downward spiral our nation has put itself in. The lack of empathy and understanding amongst Americans has hit a disgusting low. People are quicker to attack those with opposing views and ideas instead of embracing what makes us all great, and that is that we are all in fact different." Listen to the track - here.

