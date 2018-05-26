Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids was a top story on Tuesday: London based Alt/Indie trio Penny Mob recently released their brand new single "21st Century Kids" and to celebrate we asked Jamie Quinn to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: It was written as a kind of anthem for the millennial generation, about the effect that computer technology has on our lives and the world, and all the superficialities that surround it. I remember seeing this young and attractive couple in a restaurant once, and they were both on their phones for what seemed like the whole meal, just ignoring one another, particularly him. And I thought, "What can possibly be more interesting on that phone right now than the beautiful girl sitting across from you?" And the answer is nothing, it's bullsh*t. We spend so much time on gadgets, being kind of brainwashed, obsessing over other peoples lives, comparing ourselves to them, to celebrities - there are millions of people in the world right now who are feeling sh*t about themselves somewhere because they feel they don't look as good as some photoshopped "star" or some other perfect looking person they see on a computer screen everyday. This happens with everyone! And it's just fake, it's meaningless. And you've got to remind yourself of that. Of course, the internet and things like it can bring great things as well, give us information and help us connect, but there's a dark side to it, it's used as a control mechanism, like a politicians and advertisers wet dream. And it just makes you want to say "F*** IT" to all of it. PUT YOUR PHONES DOWN, TALK TO ONE ANOTHER, LOSE YOURSELF IN MUSIC, GO TO A ROCK N ROLL GIG, F***ING CHAT TO THAT GIRL IN THE RESTAURANT, DO SOMETHING THAT FEELS REAL AND ALIVE! But I guess that's a part of the world now, we're all guilty of it, every one of us. We're all 21st Century Kids." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the group - right here! Penny Mob Music and more Penny Mob T-shirts and Posters More Penny Mob News Share this article



