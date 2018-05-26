News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids (Week in Review)

.
Penny Mob

Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids was a top story on Tuesday: London based Alt/Indie trio Penny Mob recently released their brand new single "21st Century Kids" and to celebrate we asked Jamie Quinn to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

It was written as a kind of anthem for the millennial generation, about the effect that computer technology has on our lives and the world, and all the superficialities that surround it. I remember seeing this young and attractive couple in a restaurant once, and they were both on their phones for what seemed like the whole meal, just ignoring one another, particularly him. And I thought, "What can possibly be more interesting on that phone right now than the beautiful girl sitting across from you?" And the answer is nothing, it's bullsh*t. We spend so much time on gadgets, being kind of brainwashed, obsessing over other peoples lives, comparing ourselves to them, to celebrities - there are millions of people in the world right now who are feeling sh*t about themselves somewhere because they feel they don't look as good as some photoshopped "star" or some other perfect looking person they see on a computer screen everyday. This happens with everyone! And it's just fake, it's meaningless. And you've got to remind yourself of that.

Of course, the internet and things like it can bring great things as well, give us information and help us connect, but there's a dark side to it, it's used as a control mechanism, like a politicians and advertisers wet dream. And it just makes you want to say "F*** IT" to all of it. PUT YOUR PHONES DOWN, TALK TO ONE ANOTHER, LOSE YOURSELF IN MUSIC, GO TO A ROCK N ROLL GIG, F***ING CHAT TO THAT GIRL IN THE RESTAURANT, DO SOMETHING THAT FEELS REAL AND ALIVE! But I guess that's a part of the world now, we're all guilty of it, every one of us. We're all 21st Century Kids."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the group - right here!

Penny Mob Music and more

Penny Mob T-shirts and Posters

More Penny Mob News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Page Too:
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years

Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Bleeding Through Release Making Of Video For New Album

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

The dB's Peter Holsapple Releasing First New Solo Album in 21 Years

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

Singled Out: Heather Whitney's Moving On Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.