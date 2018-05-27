The Aerosmith rocker joined Corden for a Truth Or Dare-like game called "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts", in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you - which was a table of frightening food choices including a block of head cheese, cow intestines, Vienna sausage juice, and pig jelly, among others.

Among the questions Tyler faced in the challenge were: "How much have you spent on drugs in your lifetime?", "Rank all the other members of Aerosmith in order of talent", and whether or not he has ever hit on his daughter Liv Tyler's movie star friends.

The singer later returned for the show's regular couch interview portion alongside fellow guest and Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin, where he shared tales of visits to Disney World and the time he crashed a bar to join a cover band while they were in the middle of an Aerosmith classic. Watch his appearance - here.