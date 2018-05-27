Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

The three-year reunion run, which launched in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016 is now among the top five biggest-selling concert tours in music history with gross sales of more than $475 million.

Currently on an extended break, Guns N' Roses will resume the tour in Berlin, Germany on June 3. On June 29, the band will release multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction", featuring memorabilia and dozens of previously-unreleased songs. Watch the video - here.