Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Cain spoke with antiMusic's Morley Seaver about his new autobiography and during the interview was asked "You're busy with a summer tour heading into October but can you foresee new music coming from Journey in the near future?"

He responded, "I'm going to dabble, yeah. I've got some ideas and I know Neal does. We're going to get together and put our heads together and see if we can't come up with something, some cool new places to go with our music." Read the full interview - here.