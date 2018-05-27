The track is called "Insolent Scum" and will likely be included on Sufosia's forthcoming sophomore album "Blazing Energy," tentatively due sometime in July 2018, according to the announcement.

The band said, "We are happy to have been recognized by a legend Nick Menza was. We're glad we had an opportunity to collaborate with him and to leave a mark. Even if it's only in a form of one original song! May he rest in peace!"

Guitarist / vocalist Davor Garasic added, "Although my relationship with Nick was short, we became very close very fast. He was a type of person that would do everything to make people around him feel good and comfortable. It was a special kind of positive energy. Everyone who ever met him knows what I'm talking about. Especially people who played with him, he will never be forgotten." Download the song - here.