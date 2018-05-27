Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

The tune was the only single released from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million in the country.

The May 11 concert marked the final date of the band's European arena tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Metallica are now on an extended summer break from their WorldWired tour before launching a North American arena run this fall. Watch the video - here.