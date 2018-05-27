|
Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 11, and the band are sharing professional footage from the show. The tune was the only single released from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million in the country. The May 11 concert marked the final date of the band's European arena tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Metallica are now on an extended summer break from their WorldWired tour before launching a North American arena run this fall. Watch the video - here.
The tune was the only single released from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million in the country.
The May 11 concert marked the final date of the band's European arena tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Metallica are now on an extended summer break from their WorldWired tour before launching a North American arena run this fall. Watch the video - here.