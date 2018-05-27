News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album (Week in Review)

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album was a top story on Wednesday: Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament revealed that despite the band recently releasing a new single, they have not yet really gotten to work on their new album and they are not pressuring themselves to do so.

The band surprised fans back in March with the release of the song "Can't Deny Me", which led to speculation that the group's forthcoming album would be coming soon.

Ament was asked for an update on the new record during a radio interview and responded, "I wish I had an answer for you. We have a bunch of stuff that's sort of partly written. Unfortunately, we have rehearsals coming up for Europe and the shows this summer, so it's in a little bit of a limbo state right now. We still need to record it; we haven't really recorded anything. But [there are] a lot of ideas.

He then added, "We've sort of been telling ourselves that we weren't gonna put a ton of pressure on the situation. We really wanna make something great, and we wanna have the freedom to live with some of these ideas for a while and then maybe record them in a different way. We're sort of exploring all sorts of different things right now. So I think it bodes well for whatever the next album is." - here.

