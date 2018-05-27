News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted (Week in Review)

.
Mick McMains

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted was a top story on Wednesday: Mick McMains recently released his new album "American Soul" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the song "Time Well Wasted". Here is the story:

I was hanging with my buddy musician/filmmaker Davey Drew Hatter, one of the members of the Patsy Cline tribute band I was in back in the 90's. We had a great gal who would sing and tell stories. I've forgotten her name… We were Patsy & the ReCliners. Cute huh? We travelled all over the places no-one goes to. First gig was Billings Montana. You get the picture. Anyway - I was trying to talk Drew into making a video out of "Never 2 Late 4 Love". He didn't like the song much and said "I guess I got some time to waste." I said cheerily that it would be time well wasted. My songwriter bulb went off, so I quickly wrote down what I knew was a great title. (I had no idea until long after it was recorded that Brad Paisley had the same great idea a few years earlier.)

Later when I had time to compose, I wanted a real party song. At first I opened with big rock chords just like the Who's "Won't get fooled again" and then into the action. Fortunately when I played the song for my best friend writer/bartender Mark Brown he said "Lose the opening. It sounds like "Won't get fooled again"."

Drums are handled by the sensational Jeff Stridde, also in the ReCliners. Bass, Harmonies, and Extra Guitar by New Zealander Geoff Maddock. He came up with the Queen like bits.

The 2nd verse is fun for me because the guy is telling his wife he has to go fishing and golfing. It's part of getting the inner house in order. In the end we modulate and find ourselves in my studios' back yard singing to the stars… My life in a nutshell.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Mick McMains Music and more

Mick McMains T-shirts and Posters

More Mick McMains News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

Singled Out: Space Elevator's We Can Fly

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.