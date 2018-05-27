The band released their new self-titled album this spring featuring new frontman Jeff Gutt and DeLeo spoke with The Morning Call. When asked about his relationship with Weiland at the time of his passing, Robert responded, "Um, we didn't, really.

"The relationship was a bit different from when we started out together. But, you know, I always loved the guy. I always loved Scott, and what we created together is something that will always be in my existence - my soul, my body, you know? That will always be there, and I really have to thank him for [my] being here now. He was partly responsible for that, and I'll never forget that."