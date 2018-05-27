|
The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album (Week in Review)
.
The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album was a top story on Wednesday: The Offspring guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman spoke to ABC Radio and revealed that the band is almost done with their new album and hope to release it this fall. The new effort will be the follow-up to their 2012 album "Days Go By" and will feature the group's 2015 single "Coming for You," which Noodles says shows fans the music direction of the upcoming record. He also had this to say about the status of the new album, "We've got about 10 to 12 songs either done or almost there. We're looking to put something out hopefully this fall." - here.
