Depeche Mode Frontman Teams With Goldfrapp For Song

The track is a new version of a song from Goldfrapp's 2017 album "Silver Eye" which has been released a single from the deluxe reissue of the album that is set to be released on July 6th.

The group had this to say, "Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of Ocean has been a real honor for us as a band. We're thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world." Check out the song - here.