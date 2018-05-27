Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler and members of his solo band Adler's Appetite (Constantine Maroulis and Sean McNabb) took the stage with Steel Panther members Satchel and Michael Starr to perform the GNR song "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Mr. Brownstone" at Eaton's Hill Hotel & Function Centre in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday (May 20th.) Watch some video of the jam here.

Singapore grindcore outfit Wormrot has safely arrived in the United States for their tour but a significant portion of their gear and personal items are stranded in the United Arab Emirates after an unfortunate series of events. Read more here

Motionless In White has released a video for "Voices," from their latest album, Graveyard Sh*t. The Youtube stream of clip was directed by Travis Shinn and Jeremy Danger and can be viewed at Lambgoat here

Former Vinnie Vincent Invasion star was the featured guest on the latest episode of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast. The show put out these details: "This week we are joined by drummer Bobby Rock. Bobby was the drummer in the Vinnie Vincent Invasion. Bobby shares his memories and amazing stories of auditioning for the VVI. Who was the brains behind the band. When the wheels first started to fall off. How the VVI eventually imploded. Thoughts on why the VVI never broke big. Changes in management. We guarantee you will learn something new about Vinnie Vincent and the Vinnie Vincent Invasion." Listen to it here

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon discusses their new single "Gimme The Keys" in a just released promo video for the song, which will be included on their new album "Book Of Bad Decisions" (out September 7th). Watch the video here

The AT&T AUDIENCE Network have released a first look video for their upcoming broadcast premiere of the concert special "HOOBASTANK" on AT&T* AUDIENCE Network via DIRECTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW, which will happen on Friday (May 25th) at 9:00 pm ET/PT . The preview clip features their performances of their new song "Push Pull" and classic hit "The Reason". Watch it here

Slightly Stoopid have announced the return of Closer to the Sun, an all-inclusive tropical destination concert vacation held over four nights from November 30-December 4, 2018 . The event has changed venues and is heading to the beautiful Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico. Host band Slightly Stoopid with special guests will perform three full shows, with fan-favorite artists Stick Figure and Pepper performing two shows each. Michael Franti & Spearhead and G. Love & Special Sauce will both be performing two shows, including one acoustic set. Reggae legends UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey, plus Thievery Corporation, Alborosie, The Expendables, HIRIE, and The Movement are also joining the party. Find more details here - here.