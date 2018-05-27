|
Halcyon Way Announce New Album 'Bloody But Unbowed' (Week in Review)
.
Halcyon Way Announce New Album 'Bloody But Unbowed' was a top story on Thursday: Halcyon Way have announced that they will be releasing their brand new album, which will be entitled "Bloody But Unbowed", on August 3rd via their new deal with Agonia Records. "From the songs to the production to the art, we think all our fans are going to absolutely love it, and when people that haven't heard Halcyon Way before get a taste, they're going to be like 'where has this band been my whole life?" See the track details - here.
