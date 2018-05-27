Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Def Leppard delivered a 16-song show that relied heavily on their 1987 smash, "Hysteria", including the openers "Rocket" and "Animal." The hit-filled set included a cover of David Essex's "Rock On" and an acoustic take on their 1993 single, "Two Steps Behind."

On June 1, Def Leppard will release the first of four career-spanning box sets; "Volume One" features the group's first four studio albums alongside bonus live and studio material.

Led by frontman Arnel Pineda, Journey hit the stage with 1983's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" for a set that was based around major hits and fan favourites from three multiple platinum Steve Perry-era albums - 1978's "Infinity", 1981's "Escape" and 1983's "Frontiers." Watch videos from the kick off show - here.