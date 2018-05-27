A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Maynard James Keenan had this to say about the holograph film, "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people."

Sebring added, "Having Maynard and Billy's trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist's dream. Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album." Watch the video - here.